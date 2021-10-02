Gardai at scene of road collision at Barnesmore Gap

Gardai are at the scene of a road traffic collision in Barnesmore Gap.
The are currently at the scene of the incident, which is on the Ballybofey side of the Gap.
There is a stop and go system at McGrory's Brae near Ballybofey on the N15 following the collision which occurred at approximately 8.30am this morning. It is understood to have involved a car and a cyclist.
Traffic is reduced to a single land and motorists are advised to expect delays.
No further details are to hand but it is understood that initially no serious injuries had been reported.
It is reported that one person was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.
