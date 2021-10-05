Donegal Mum's inspirational fundraiser buys play equipment for some of the county's most special children

One woman’s generous fundraiser and the tremendous support she received from the wider community has brought great joy to the lives of some of Donegal’s most special children.

Last November, Kate Meehan from Donegal Town undertook to walk 5K a day for the month of November. She did so in order to raise funds for much-needed outdoor play equipment for Little Angels Special School in Letterkenny.

This was a cause very close to Mrs Meehan’s heart as her son Ronan attends the school. With great support from family and friends, Ms Meehan completed her challenge and raised around €13,000.

The new play equipment has now been installed at Little Angels.

Mrs Meehan was told by Principal Ailbhe Dunne: “You can hear the squeals of laughter every day when you go out.”

Mrs Meehan wishes to thank everyone who contributed in any way to this fundraiser.

“People were very generous, and I would like them to know now how the money is being spent,” she said. “We are very grateful to have been able to help Little Angels.”

Mrs Meehan previously spoke to the Donegal Post about why this school means so much to her family.

“When it came to sending Ronan to school, it was a very big decision for me. His brothers were at Killymard and that is an absolutely fantastic school but with Ronan’s needs, we needed something more suited.

“Someone suggested Little Angels to me and I thought Letterkenny would be too far away but when I went over there and had a look for myself it was like a huge weight lifted off me. It was so full of life and colour and I knew it was the right place for Ronan.

“He gets picked up by the bus in the morning and he is sitting ready in his school uniform, looking out the window, waiting for the bus.”

Playtime is particularly important for many children with special needs as they often cannot get to play outside at home without very close supervision. When Little Angels reopened for education after the first lockdown, providing enough outdoor playtime was a huge challenge. The need for physical distancing meant that it was more difficult to give each child the outdoor playtime they needed. Furthermore, some of the outdoor play equipment was in need of repair.

Having seen firsthand the benefits of outdoor play at Little Angels for her own son, Mrs Meehan was prompted to do something to help.

She received overwhelming support throughout the fundraiser, and is delighted now to see how her efforts are benefitting Ronan and his fellow pupils at Little Angels.