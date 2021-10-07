Irish Water customers in Donegal facing water outage due to 'reservoir interruption'

Homes in Donegal without water due to reservoir interruption
People in the wider Lough Eske, Barnesmore and Copany areas of Donegal awoke on Thursday morning to find themselves without a water supply.
According to Irish Water, a 'reservoir interruption' is the cause of the disruption to townlands including Corveen, Drumncarry, Drumnahoul, Barnesmore, Copany, Keadew Lower and Upper, Leghowney, Cullionbuoy and surrounding areas in south Donegal.
Works are scheduled to take place until midday on Thursday.
Irish Water recommend allowing a further two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for the supply to fully return.
Updates will be available by entering DON00039133 into the search bar at www.water.ie
