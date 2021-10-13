Your Inish Times for all the peninsula's news and sport

Inish Times, Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Maidin mhaith.
This week's Inish Times is now available in local shops and online at: https://epaper.donegallive.ie.
Read all of the peninsula's stories that matter.
No mention of 100% Redress Scheme in Budget.
Thousands rally in Dublin for 100% Redress.
Travelling to Sligo 'unfair hardship' for Inishowen diabetes patients.
Brendan McLaughlin: An Appreciation.
McEleney and Glackin hit form at right time, and much, much more.
Keep in touch Inishowen.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.