Scoil Mhuire Buncrana's TY students supporting mica-affected families

Donegal Live travelled to the Dublin 100% Redress rally with a group of well-informed and highly motivated Transition Year students from Scoil Mhuire Buncrana, accompanied by their Vice Principal, Cathal Davis.

On the journey home to The Hills, after the rally which was attended by an estimated 35,000 people, the young people gave their thoughts on the day and the mica situation so many in Inishowen are experiencing.

Clara Sheridan (Buncrana) said she had come up to Dublin to support her neighbours who had mica.

Clara said: “My neighbours couldn't come themselves and I thought if I represented them then at least some people from my neighbourhood would be there to support them.

“I'm from Buncrana. We are not affected directly by mica, hopefully not, but I have neighbours whose houses were built after mine who are actually really badly affected and have had to have their houses knocked down. It is really sad to see. It was so good to see so many people out. If we all stand up against the Government, it is going to have to give 100% redress.”

Aoife McLaughlin, also from Buncrana, came up to the 100% Redress rally to support her friends and classmates who have mica.

She said: “I came to today's rally as I thought it was a worthy cause. We have quite an old house, so we were lucky not to have mica,thankfully.

“I thought it was quite good to see everyone turn out today. I was quite proud to see all Donegal coming up to support the cause and I thought it was a good turnout overall.

“If I was speaking to Darragh O'Brien, the Minister for Housing, I would say that this situation needs to be solved sooner rather than later because it is just getting worse and worse. And the people who have mica, it is just not fair on them and all of their families.”

Emma Sweeney from Buncrana said she had come up to Dublin to support mica-affected families and to get 100% Redress.

Emma added: “I am affected by mica directly and I would be thinking about it constantly. I would be worried because there is nowhere to rent [if the home has to be demolished or repaired] and I would be thinking, ' Where are we going to go whenever it all happens?'

“The turn out at the rally was brilliant. Seeing so many people made me feel we weren't alone and there are loads of people going through the same situation and the big numbers will, hopefully, help us get 100% Redress.”

Matthew Hegarty from The Parish came up to the 100% Redress rally to support the people who need their houses fixed but can't afford it. He thought the turnout was good.

His friend, Daniel Brennan from Muff came up to Dublin to support the Inishowen community.

Daniel said; “We are the new generation and the mica situation may affect us more than it will affect the older generation. You don't know if you will have a house because mica is in most houses. I would be worried about it.”

Ben McGavigan from Buncrana said it was terrible to see people's houses falling down around them.

He said: “We need to support them. Today's students will be the next generation. If the situation is not sorted out now, we will not have houses either.

“I thought there was a good turnout. It was nice to see all the support. I thought it was great that a group of Scoil Mhuire TY students went up to the rally. It is nice to see younger and older people supporting 100% Redress.”

Eoghain Mulhern came up to Dublin to support his friends who had mica and to put pressure on the Government to give 100% redress.

John McDaid said he came up to the rally because he wanted to support all of the mica-affected people.

John added: “It is terrible on everyone to see their houses crumbling down around them. You would not wish it on anybody. You just feel bad for everyone who is going through this situation.

“They should not have to pay for repairs or rebuilding. It is not their fault. I think that the Government should have handled this situation a long time ago. It's the Government's responsibility now to give 100% redress because it is not the people's fault.

“I think it was good that so many people travelled up to Dublin, whether they had mica or not, just to support their local community.”

Leah-Rose Davis from Burnfoot thought it was important to come up to Dublin to show support and solidarity for those who have mica.

“I also think it is important to put pressure on the Government to give 100% redress.

“I thought the turnout was fantastic. It was brilliant to see so many of the community of Donegal and other counties.

“I think there was so much solidarity and it was great to see so many young people. It was great that we could go up from Scoil Mhuire Buncrana.”