What are the prospects for the Donegal weather today?

Haloween is edging closer but what of today's weather in Donegal, especially if you are continuing with those walks you began during the lockdown earlier in the year or attending crucial GAA championships around the county?

Well, Met Éireann is reporting that it will be mostly cloudy and misty in places this morning with patchy light rain and drizzle.

No surprises either as there will be outbreaks of rain developing in the west from late morning.

They will edge slowly eastwards over the country through the afternoon and evening, reaching the east coast after dark.

Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees with breezes increasing on western coasts, according to Met Éireann across the country but in Ulster the temperature will range from 11 to 14 degrees in light southerly breezes, increasing moderate by afternoon and fresh on western coasts.

In this neck of the woods, there will a wet start to the night with outbreaks of rain in all areas.

There will be drier intervals developing from the west of the province towards Sunday morning.

Mild with temperatures not falling below 10 to 13 degrees. Some mist patches will form as southerly winds ease light to moderate later in the night.

So dress appropriately for the time of year and it may be a good time to check to those tyres for winter driving and some items in your car or vehicle for emergencies, not least a good brolly and water proof clothing.