18 patients are being treated at LUH for Covid-19

Covid numbers at the country's acute hospitals including Letterkenny and Sligo
18 patients were being treated for Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital last night (Friday).
A single case of the disease was notified from there in the previous 24 hour period and no suspected Covid 19 patients were being treated at the hospital at that time.
Three Donegal patients of the 18, were being treated in the high dependency, Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
14 patients were being treated for Covid-19 at Sligo University Hospital up to last evening, with a single notification in the previous 24 hour period.
The hospital were also treating two patients with suspected Covid-19 and one of the 14 patients were in the hospital's ICU unit..
