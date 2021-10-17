Walk in Covid 19 vaccine clinic in Letterkenny today

Covid-19 jab will be available at the walk in clinic until 4.30pm
A number of walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinics took place this week at the Letterkenny Vaccination Centre which has been relocated from LYIT to the Community Assessment Hub on the Kilmacrennan Road.
Today, Sunday October 17, the clinic will operate from 8.30am through to 4.30pm
Scheduled appointments for vaccines are also going ahead. People who receive details of a Covid-19 vaccine appointment by text are advised to read their text invitation message carefully and note the new location of the vaccination centre.
Anyone who received their first dose in the LYIT Vaccination Centre will automatically receive a text message advising them to go to the Community Assessment Hub Vaccination Centre to get their second vaccine.
The details of the walk-in clinics are updated weekly on hse.ie and saolta.ie where people can also find details on what to bring with them to a walk-in clinic.
