Search

27 Jul 2022

No applications for assistance received following weekend flooding

Department of Social Protection says it remains available to assist householders who have been affected

No applications for assistance received following weekend flooding

The flooding caused damage to a bridge at Redcastle

Reporter:

Declan Magee

27 Jul 2022 11:28 AM

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

The Department of Social Protection says it has not received any applications from members of the public in Donegal seeking assistance following heavy rain and flooding at the weekend.

The east Inishowen area was worst hit by Saturday’s heavy rain which caused flash flooding in the Redcastle, Moville and Greencastle areas.

Flooding caused damage to a bridge at Redcastle and part of the shore walk near Moville collapsed. The fire service attended flooding incidents at a number of housing estates in the area.

Council facing ‘substantial’ repairs after east Inishowen flooding

Repair costs in ‘mid to high tens of thousands’ after bridge and shore path damaged

The department said officials in the area are engaging with Donegal County Council in the aftermath of the flooding and it remains available to assist householders who have been affected. 

“The department has not received any applications to date for assistance in relation to the flooding in Donegal,” a spokeswoman said.

Anyone who requires assistance in the aftermath of the flooding is encouraged to contact the department’s National Community Welfare Contact Centre at 0818 60708 from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

 

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media