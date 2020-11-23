Lorry blocking busy Donegal road - second incident of lorry off a Donegal road in just a few hours

There are reports of a lorry blocking the N56 road between Leitermacaward and Dungloe.

The lorry is reported to have come off the road in an area of roadworks on the west Donegal stretch of the N56.

No further information is available at present.

This incident follows a similar situation in east Donegal earlier this afternoon. A lorry overturned on the N15 between Killygordon and Liscooley.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and expect delays.