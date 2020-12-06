WARNING: Combination of weather elements lead to treacherous conditions

Black ice and freezing fog are leading to hazardous road conditions across Donegal this morning.

A Met Eireann Status Yellow warning for dense and freezing fog is in place until 10am on Monday.

Freezing conditons overnight have resulted in black ice on many of the county's roads. Gritters have been out in force but road users are reminded not to assume that any road is ice free.

It will remain cold throughout Sunday with temperatures unlikely to rise above 2ºC to 3ºC in light easterly breezes.