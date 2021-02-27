Donegal motorists advised to expect delays due to roadworks one of the county's main routes
A Stop-Go system will be in place for the next two weeks
Donegal motorists are advised that works on one of the county's main routes are likely to lead to delays.
Word begins on the N14 Feddyglass Road Safety Inspection Improvement Scheme between Lifford and Manorcunningham on Monday, March 1.
It is expected that a Stop-Go traffic management system will be in operation from 8.30am to 4pm for the next two weeks.