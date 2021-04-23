Road to one of Donegal's most popular beaches to close for essential work
Donegal County Council apologises for any inconvenience
The road will close to allow for essential resurfacing
Donegal County Council wishes to advise that due to essential road resurfacing works, the L-1272-1 Main Marblehill Beach Road will close.
The road closure will be in place on Monday, April 26.
A designated diversion route will be in place via other local roads in the area and will be signposted accordingly.
Donegal County Council said it apologised for any inconvenience which this might cause.