DMG Motors resumes sales and service operations with special arrangements

Following the temporary closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent government regulations, DMG Motors in Donegal has resumed sales and service operations on this week.

Strict hygiene regulations, which aim to minimise health risks for customers and employees while providing a full range of services, have been implemented.

This is the first priority.

DMG welcomes the government's decision and have been working hard to implement measures to comply with all requirements of government regulations and to protect our employees and customers.

Some of the measures it has taken are:

- social distancing guidance in the showroom

- hand sanitisers for staff and customers as they enter the showroom

- the use of protective equipment

- regular cleaning and disinfection of exhibited and test drive cars

- protective screens at reception and sales people’s desks

- dual monitor displays for sales customers to promote contactless sales

- disposable covers on seats, gearstick and steering wheels

- sanity system unit that uses Ozone to destroy any germs and bacteria inside the car

Aftersales

In the aftersales department DMG is offering online booking, and contactless drop off and collection.

In addition, its dealers are also offering a remote sales service whereby you can contact them via LiveChat, WhatsApp or e-mail, and they will present you with product information on the car you are interested in.

Customers can find out about the availability of extended services by telephone on 0749721396 or by emailing info@dmgmotors.ie

After the reopening of showrooms, customers also have access to an unprecedented wide range of New and Approved used cars with finance rates from 0% on both New and Used vehicles.