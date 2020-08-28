Bus Éireann introduces three additional Expressway services from Donegal to Dublin seven days a week from September 6

Ireland's national bus company, Bus Éireann, will run three additional Route 30 services from Donegal to Dublin from September 6.

Coaches will depart Donegal at 1.00am, 2.30am and 19.00 (7.00pm) and depart Dublin at 6.30am, 8.00am and 12.30am seven days a week. Route 30 serves Donegal, Ballyshannon, Belleel, Enniskillen, Bellanaleck, Derrylin, Belturbet, Butlersbridge, Cavan, Virginia, Dublin Airport and Busáras.

Chief Commercial Officer, Bus Éireann, Eleanor Farrell, said: "Expressway services were necessarily reduced in recent months due to the Covid19 crisis but I am very pleased to announce that, with the support of the National Transport Authority, we are now able to deliver additional services on the Wexford to Dublin Airport route, keeping Ireland connected.

We are very glad to add these services, particularly at this time as third level students across the country prepare for the new academic year. We’d like to remind our customers that public transport services continue to operate for necessary journeys at this time."

Once again, she thanked customers for their continued understanding of the Covid19 prevention measures in place on all the services. Bus Éireann continues to operate at a maximum of 50 per cent capacity, and compulsory face coverings must be worn throughout your journey.

Online seat reservation to guarantee your seat on Route 30 is available at Expressway.ie