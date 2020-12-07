Gritters out early in Donegal today as treacherous combination of weather conditions continue

Gritters are out in force on Donegal roads this afternoon as icy conditions continue.

Temperatures have barely risen above freezing all day, with no thaw whatsoever on some sheltered roads across the county.

Furthermore, fog is worsening and visibility is limited in many areas.

While Donegal County Council has its gritters operating from 3pm, motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, avoid unnecessary journeys and assume that no road is ice free.