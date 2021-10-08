Busy Donegal road to close to facilitate road works

The busy Donegal road will be closed from 7pm to 7am
Donegal County Council intends to close the R229 Kilmacrennan Road from the Hospital Roundabout to the Knocknamona Roundabout for work which will be carried out at night.
The closures will be in effect from 7pm to 7am and are estimated to last from October 18 to October 22.
This is to facilitate resurfacing works between both roundabouts.
