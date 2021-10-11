Council plans to close one of county's busiest roads for five nights

The busy Donegal road will be closed from 7pm to 7am
Donegal County Council are planning to close one of the county's busiest sections of roads between two major roundabouts next week.
The local authority has issued notice of its intention to close the the R229 Kilmacrennan Road from the Hospital Roundabout in Letterkenny to the Knocknamona Roundabout (at the top of the Business Park Road) from October 18th – 22nd between 7pm and 7am.
This is to facilitate resurfacing works between both roundabouts over the five nights.
Local access will be provided to the A&E unit at Letterkenny University Hospital, residents and staff who need access.
Diversions will be in place.
