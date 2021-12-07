Motorists urged to avoid Donegal car park due to Storm Barra flood risk

Storm Barra flood risk at Pier Car Park, Donegal Town
Motorists are advised that Storm Barra will lead an increased risk of flooding at the Pier Car Park in Donegal Town.
Donegal County Council is particularly concerned about high tide times. The flood risk greatest for around 90 minutes either side of high tide as strong winds drive more water into the inner bay than is usual.
Tuesday morning's high tide was at 7.34am and the evening high tide is at 20.09pm.
Motorists are advised to avoid the car park if at all possible.
