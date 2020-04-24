Thanks to John Cunningham for capturing this powerful tribute in Killybegs on Thursday evening as the fleet shows its appreciation for our frontline healthcare workers.

WATCH: Killybegs fishing fleet sounding their foghorns in tribute to healthcare workers

