FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Abbey Vocational School Prom, Donegal Town (2014)

We have delved deep into the Donegal photographic archive with a gallery of pictures from the Abbey Vocational School prom held at the Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town (2014).
Were you in attendance that night? How many familiar faces will you spot today. Get tagging!
Ailis O'Gara, Katie Doogan and Elaine McIntyre looking great at the prom.
