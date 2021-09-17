The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine continuing visits to main fishing ports

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD, is continuing his series of visits to some of Ireland’s main fishing ports.

The Minister met yesterday and today with fishers, fishing organisations and other stakeholders as he visited Dingle, Fenit and Cromane in Co. Kerry. These visits follow on from the Minister’s trips during the summer to Howth, Kilmore Quay, Dunmore East, Killybegs, Union Hall and Castletownbere.

In Fenit, the Minister met with local fishers to discuss fishing matters. The Marine Institute and local stakeholders updated the Minister on conservation initiatives and measures for crayfish along the County Kerry coastline and outline protection measures for Angel Shark, Skates and Rays, particularly in the Tralee Bay area. A public consultation on the crayfish fishery has been underway since August 5, to gather views on measures targeted at eliminating the by-catch of endangered species while seeking to secure a viable and sustainable future for the fishery. The consultation concluded yesterday, September 16.

The Minister travelled to Dingle in the afternoon, where he visited Dingle Fishery Harbour Centre and met the Harbour Master. Since 2010, €17.4 million has been invested in the development and maintenance of Dingle Fishery Harbour Centre under the Department’s Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Capital Programme.

In Dingle, the Minister also met with local fishers and representatives of the seafood and broader marine sector including the Dingle Innovation Hub and the Dingle Aquarium. In Cromane, the Minster met with, and heard the views of the local community regarding a landing facility.

Commenting on the visits, Minister McConalogue said: "I have had constructive meetings with fishers, aquaculture farmers and other stakeholders during my visit to Kerry today, and I thank everyone for meeting me to discuss matters important to their communities. It is a great opportunity for me to hear directly from marine stakeholders who are central in ensuring the long-term vibrancy of our coastal communities."