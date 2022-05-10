Huge fall in number of Ukrainian refugees coming to Ireland, new stats show

There has been a large fall in the number of Ukrainian refugees seeking asylum in Ireland.

According to the latest figures from the Department of Justice, 4,249 refugees entered Ireland and sought protection in the week between March 28 and April 3, the highest number since visa requirements for those entering Ireland from Ukraine were lifted.

However, this figure dropped to 1,672 refugees in the week from April 25 until May 1 and then to 1,606 last week.

This brings the total number of people who have arrived from Ukraine to Ireland to 28,531, while as many as 5.7 million Ukrainians have fled their country, with many going to neighbouring countries.

In addition, a further 6.5 million are estimated to be displaced inside the war-ravaged country.

GOVT STATEMENT

Commenting on the changes, spokesperson from the Dept said that as the situation in Ukraine develops, it is difficult to predict 'with any degree of certainty' the exact number of people that may arrive over the coming weeks.

However, they added that the "immediate and overriding priority is to assist those who have arrived and continue to arrive in Ireland to find safety with access to State supports as needed, as part of a whole of Government response."

"It must also be noted that, although the numbers are currently lower than in some weeks in March, they remain at a high level when viewed against the typical numbers of asylum seekers who present in Ireland," the spokesperson added.