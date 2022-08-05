Search

05 Aug 2022

 Almost 400 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals today (August 5) - INMO

 Almost 400 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals today (August 5) - INMO

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

05 Aug 2022 1:31 PM

Almost 400 admitted patients are waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning (August 5). 

That's according to the latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) Trolley Watch, which reveals 340 patients are waiting in emergency departments nationwide with 57 in wards. 

The number of patients waiting for beds are counted by INMO members every morning at 8am, with patients often being treated on trolleys in corridors, chairs, in waiting rooms or wherever space is available. 

University Hospital Galway is by far the most overcrowded in the country today, with 60 people waiting for beds, followed by 33 people at Cork University Hospital and 43 at University Hospital Limerick. 

Just nine hospitals nationwide are not currently experiencing overcrowding. 

A total of 9,961 admitted patients went without hospital beds in June 2022, 123 of whom were children. 

Although today's figures mark a decline from yesterday's (August 4) - when 466 patients were recorded as being on trolleys - the number is higher than the same day last year, when 314 people were waiting for beds. 

It is almost double the number of people waiting on trolleys on August 5 in 2020 (210), while 238 were waiting for beds ten years prior in 2010. 

Beautmont Hospital and Connolly Hospital were the most overcrowded in the country at the time. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media