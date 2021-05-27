Search our Archive

27/05/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

MISSING CHILDREN: Gardai issue appeal for information on four children missing since early May

MISSING PERSON: Gardai issue appeal for information on four children missing since early May

MISSING PERSON: Gardai issue appeal for information on four children missing since early May

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of four children who have been missing since earlier this month.

Thomas Connors (12 years), Ann Connors (10 years), Margaret Connors (7 years) and Helen Connors (2 years), who have been missing from the Dublin area since May 6, 2021.

Gardaí are trying to establish the whereabouts of the Connors’ children. The children may be travelling with a relative either around Ireland or may have entered Northern Ireland or the United Kingdom.

An Garda Síochána have ongoing concerns about the well-being of these four children.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie