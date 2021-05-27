MISSING CHILDREN: Gardai issue appeal for information on four children missing since early May

Search our Archive
MISSING PERSON: Gardai issue appeal for information on four children missing since early May
Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of four children who have been missing since earlier this month.
Thomas Connors (12 years), Ann Connors (10 years), Margaret Connors (7 years) and Helen Connors (2 years), who have been missing from the Dublin area since May 6, 2021.
Gardaí are trying to establish the whereabouts of the Connors’ children. The children may be travelling with a relative either around Ireland or may have entered Northern Ireland or the United Kingdom.
An Garda Síochána have ongoing concerns about the well-being of these four children.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
