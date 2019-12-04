HSE Diabetes Education and Self Management Courses in Donegal

The HSE in Donegal are encouraging people with Type 2 Diabetes to avail of a free self -management course called DESMOND. DESMOND stands for Diabetes Education & Self- management for Newly Diagnosed and this is a 6 hour course run by trained educators, a Nurse and a Dietitian at various locations throughout the county.

This is run as either two 3 hour sessions or one 6 hour one depending on location.The programme contains information about what is happening in the body with diabetes, treatments available, complications and how to prevent them, information about food choices and support on how to make lifestyle changes and self- manage diabetes.

This is important as people with diabetes have only a few hours contact with a health professional each year. The rest of the time they care for their diabetes themselves so having the skills to self -manage the condition is important.

The groups are usually no more than 10 people and you can take a family member or friend along for support on the day if they wish.

The course has been run in Donegal since 2010 in a number of locations such as Letterkenny, Falcarragh, Glenties, Castlefin, Donegal Town, Ballyshannon, Killybegs, Buncrana, Moville, Carndonagh and Dungloe. In 2018 240 people in Donegal availed of the course.

Participants have reported that they find DESMOND of benefit to them and one quote from a participant in past was “The course was very helpful in getting to grips with my Diabetes - Knowledge is powerful”

To attend you can be referred by your GP, practice nurse, or any other health professional involved in diabetes care. You can also self refer by contacting Marie on 086 4176677 .

The HSE in Donegal have the added benefit of having a community Dietitian specifically for Diabetes. Diabetics can avail of one-one appointments in addition to attending DESMOND course. Dietitians have a key role in supporting people to manage their diabetes. As well as education on diabetes and diet, they have the skills to support a person around making long term changes to their lifestyle.

Marie Boyce (Senior Community Dietitian for Diabetes) has been in post since April 2017 and her role enhances the service already offered by community Dietitians in Donegal. A Dietitian for the past 18 years she brings experience from both the hospital and community setting to the role. Marie holds clinics in various locations around the county, reducing the waiting time for a person with type 2 Diabetes to see a Dietitian in their locality. She also coordinates DESMOND in the county and if you have any queries she can be contacted on 086 4176677 or marie.boyce@hse.ie.

Further information on diabetes can be found on the HSE website https://www.hse.ie/eng/ health/hl/living/diabetes/