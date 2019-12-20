Breaking: Young Donegal woman dies in traffic collision in Australia

A Donegal woman has died in a traffic accident in Australia.

Early reports suggest the 26-year-old from South West Donegal lost her life when a tree fell on a taxi in which she was a passenger.

The accident happened at around 4pm on Friday (Irish time).

A close friend said: "She was a fully trained nurse and it is understood she was returning from work at the hospital in a public taxi when a tree fell on it.”

More details to follow.