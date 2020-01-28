Your Donegal library - take a closer look

Contact

Library members have 12 million items to choose from, to be borrowed free of charge. That's just the books - there's lots more resources available online

Connie Duffy

A new national advertising campaign is asking everyone to take a closer look at what their local authority library has to offer.

Donegal County Library Service and all public libraries around the country are joining in the campaign, which is running for the next four weeks across radio, cinema, TV on demand, digital and social. The aim of the campaign is to encourage people of all ages to join and use the library.

Speaking about the campaign, Eileen Burgess, county librarian and culture divisional manager with Donegal County Council said people who used the library regularly knew how great it was. But, she added, there were those who hadn’t been in a while or don’t visit very often.

“We want everyone to take a closer look at their library, to see beyond what they thought it was, and find out about all the amazing services we offer – completely free,” she said.

Libraries and Librarians take the starring roles in the campaign; the libraries in the adverts are real libraries and the people in the advert are real librarians – see if you can spot any you know!

The ‘Take a Closer Look’ campaign was devised by the libraries development unit of the Local Government Management Agency with the support of the Department of Rural and Community Development.

It is part a wider national strategy to increase library use in Ireland. At present, around 16% of the Irish population are library members. The ‘Our Public Libraries’ strategy aims to increase that to 30% by 2022.

Take a look at the ‘Take a Closer Look’ advert at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZOvJVnHhY0

For more information on what Donegal County Library Service has to offer visit www.donegallibrary.ie , on Twitter @Donegallibrary and on Facebook @DonegalCountyLibrary

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time.

