Sad passing of 16-year-old Creeslough youth

Prayer service on Saturday in St Eunan's College at 11.30am

The late Callum Friel

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

The sad passing has taken place of 16-year-old Callum Friel from Creeslough.


He was diagnosed with leukaemia in September 2018 and suffered a relapse in 2019. He had been receiving treatment at Our Lady's Children's Hospital and St James' Hospital in Dublin.


In a post on its Facebook page this evening (Friday) St Eunan's College, where he was a student, the principal, Damien McCroary, said it was with great sadness  that they announced the sad passing of their esteemed 5th year student.


"We want to express our sincere condolences to Callum's mum and dad, Yvonne and Manus, and all his family at this difficult time. Callum will be in our thoughts and prayers. Throughout the course of the next few days his family will be remembered by all at St Eunan's College.


"At this moment in time we do not have the arrangements for Callum's funeral but will post them on our website when the arrangements come to hand.


"The school will open from 10am to 1pm tomorrow for staff, students and parents/guardians. All visitors will have an opportunity to sign a book of condolence."


He added that a prayer service for Callum would be held in the college chapel at 11.30am.


"Everyone is invited to attend. The McRory Cup play off game, scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, has been postponed as a mark of respect. Please keep Callum and his family in your thoughts and prayers," he said.

