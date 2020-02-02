We must ensure south Donegal has an effective voice in the next Dail - Feighan

Fine Gael general election candidate, Senator Frank Feighan, has urged communities in south Donegal to make sure that the area has an effective voice in the next Dail.

“I am a hard-working politician with 20 years of political experience who has a proven track record of delivery at local and national level and I want to be an effective voice for communities in south Donegal.

“Working alongside local Cllr Barry Sweeney, I have developed a strong understanding of the key issues of concern to local people.

“Rural regeneration, employment and investment in the region must be placed again at the top of the political agenda.

"Other priorities include healthcare provision; insurance reform; continued improvement in key infrastructure; housing; protecting farmers’ incomes and as a parent of two young children, I know that that childcare affordability is a crisis for many parents and I want to ensure that this issue will be a top priority for the new Government.

“With your support on Saturday next, I look forward to progressing local healthcare services including the provision of the 80-bed unit and Day Hospital at the Sheil Hospital in Ballyshannon and the provision of new fire stations in Ballyshannon and Bundoran.

“I also believe there are valuable opportunities to be explored in terms of providing upskilling opportunities locally through the introduction of local apprenticeships/traineeship programmes.

He added that another very big issue is the need to reunite Donegal for election purposes.

"I strongly believe that the integrity of county borders must be respected and if elected, I will be fighting to restore county Donegal as a single entity in this regard,” he said.