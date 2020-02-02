Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

We must ensure south Donegal has an effective voice in the next Dail - Feighan

"I will be fighting to restore county Donegal as a single entity"

We must ensure south Donegal has an effective voice in the next Dail - Feighan

Senator Feighan pictured with Cllr. Barry Sweeney outside the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon which is the beneficiary of a €19m investment programme

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Fine Gael general election candidate, Senator Frank Feighan, has urged communities in south Donegal to make sure that the area has an effective voice in the next Dail.

“I am a hard-working politician with 20 years of political experience who has a proven track record of delivery at local and national level and I want to be an effective voice for communities in south Donegal.

“Working alongside local Cllr Barry Sweeney, I have developed a strong understanding of the key issues of concern to local people.

“Rural regeneration, employment and investment in the region must be placed again at the top of the political agenda.

"Other priorities include healthcare provision; insurance reform; continued improvement in key infrastructure; housing; protecting farmers’ incomes and as a parent of two young children, I know that that childcare affordability is a crisis for many parents and I want to ensure that this issue will be a top priority for the new Government.

“With your support on Saturday next, I look forward to progressing local healthcare services including the provision of the 80-bed unit and Day Hospital at the Sheil Hospital in Ballyshannon and the provision of new fire stations in Ballyshannon and Bundoran.

“I also believe there are valuable opportunities to be explored in terms of providing upskilling opportunities locally through the introduction of local apprenticeships/traineeship programmes.

He added that another very big issue is the need to reunite Donegal for election purposes.

"I strongly believe that the integrity of county borders must be respected and if elected, I will be fighting to restore county Donegal as a single entity in this regard,” he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie