Careers available in the Army and Navy - applications from Donegal now being taken

The Defence Forces are on the hunt for new applicants - and Donegal will be one of the locations for some of the training.

Applications for General Service in both the Army and Naval Service are now being accepted online.

Army applicants must be at least 18 years old and under the age of 25 years of age on the closing date for applications.

Naval Service applicants must be at least 18 years old and under the age of 27 years of age on the closing date for applications.

