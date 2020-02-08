Kinlough house sale was the largest property transaction in Leitrim in 2019

Contact
Rossclogher House, Kinlough
The sale of Rosclogher House in Kinlough was the largest one-off property transaction recorded in Leitrim last year.
Data from the Property Price Register, analysed by property website MyHome.ie, shows that the property sold for €340,000 in May.
There were five other transactions for higher amounts, but all were for multiple units or land. The largest of these was units at Radharc na Bhaile in Drumshanbo for €1,234,513 in July.
Other large one-off sales included a property on the Coast Road in Tullaghan, which sold for €320,000 in September and a property at 15 Prior’s Point in Carrick-on-Shannon which sold for €300,000 in June.
Angela Keegan, Managing Director of MyHome.ie, said that the analysis confirmed a trend of significant activity in commuter counties. “We knew from our analysis of the Property Price Register for the first half of 2019 that activity in commuter counties was sharply rising, and our analysis this time round proves that this trend continued throughout the year."
