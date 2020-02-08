Turnout around 40% at one Donegal polling station

Contact
Turnout at the parochial Hall in Moness, Burt was around the 40% mark as of 4pm this afternoon, according to an officer working at the station.
She said the voting was "brisker than in previous elections".
And according to a polling agent voting this morning was quiet, probably due to the fact this election was being held on a Saturday and people were not getting the opportunity to vote while on their way to work.
She added voting had "brightened up" in the afternoon.
The polling stations around the constituency are open until 10pm this evening.
