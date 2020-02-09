Doherty tops the tallies in Stranorlar area

It was another major success story for Sinn Féin in the Stranorlar area when the tallies were added up this afternoon.

Pearse Doherty topped the tallies with 5,878 in this traditional Fianna Fáil heartland.

Local councillor, Martin Harley, came in a respectable second with 1,658, but this was down a few votes on his council showing in May.



There will be much debate in Fianna Fáil circles over Pat the Cope Gallagher's showing as it was not as strong as expected.



Minister Joe McHugh only managed 601 in the tallies.



The tally figures went as follows:

Peter Casey 180 (1.4%)

Pearse Doherty 5,878 (47.1%)

Pat the Cope Gallagher 1,402 (11.2%)

Martin Harley 1,658 (13.3%)

Padraig Mac Lochlainn 1,116(8.9%)

Charlie McConalogue 408 (3.3%)

Niall McConnell 124 (1.0%)

Arthur McGuinness 4 (0.0%)

Joe McHugh 601 (4.8%)

John O'Donnell 227 (1.8%)

Thomas Pringle 401 (3.2%)

Mary T Sweeney 326 (2.6%)

Michael White 145 (1.2%)