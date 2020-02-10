Donegal home searched after driver tests positive for cannabis

Gardaí have carried out a search on a home in Donegal after a driver tested positive for cannabis.

Gardaí on patrol in Milford stopped on Sunday night stopped a driver who tested positive for the presence of cannabis. A controlled substance was also seized. Gardaí then executed a drugs warrant at the driver’s residence. Further drug paraphernalia was seized.

Gardaí are warning people not to drive under the influence of illegal drugs.