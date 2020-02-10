Peter Casey eliminated on fourth count

Independent and former presidential and European election candidate, Peter Casey, has been eliminated.

He had the lowest number of votes after the fourth count today in the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny.

This count consisted of the distribution of the total votes (941) of the eliminated candidates, Niall McConnell and Arthur McGuinness votes proceeded as follows:

Peter Casey (Independent) + 182 2,132

Pat The Cope Gallagher (Fianna Fáil) + 41 8,729

Martin Harley (Fine Gael) + 24 3,526

Charlie McConalogue (Fianna Fáil) + 56 9,078

Joe McHugh (Fine Gael) + 41 8,170

John O'Donnell (Independent) + 111 5,891

Thomas Pringle (Independent) + 100 8,621

Mary T Sweeney (Aontú) + 221 3,128

Michael White (Green Party) + 26 2,220



No candidate has reached the quota but as Mr Casey has the lowest number of votes he has been eliminated and his vote is currently being distributed.

Speaking yesterday when he visited the count centrre, Mr Casey indicated that he would not rule out the possibility of running in any future elections.

He is not at the centre today.