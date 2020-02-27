Black ice, hail and snow on many Donegal roads this morning - what's it like where you are?

Contact
Those who have already been out and about on Donegal's roads this morning are reporting the worst driving conditions to date since the current spell of wintry weather began.
A hard freeze overnight combined with wet roads, snow, hail and sleet to make for treacherous driving conditions. Black ice, compacted snow and hail are all contributing to the problem.
Donegal County Council has been gritting roads since 5.00am, though one of the lorries has broken down, meaning roads in the wider Dungloe area were not treated.
Untreated back roads are very dangerous this morning. And motorists are reporting that even the main roads are lethal in places.
In Letterkenny, some school buses are not running as a result of the road conditions. This is leading to a significant increase in morning traffic in Letterkenny.
Areas reported as being particularly bad today include:
Letterkenny and surrounding areas
Letterkenny to Ramelton
Letterkenny to Carrigans
Meenaroy and indeed, most of the Fintown to Letterkenny road
Ardara to Ardaghey
Inver to Killybegs
Killybegs to Kilcar
Frosses to Glenties, especially going over Binban
Ballyshannon to Donegal Town
Donegal Town to Ballybofey, especially Barnesmore Gap
For those travelling from Ballyshannon to Belleek and Enniskillen, the shore road is described as being like an ice rink.
Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution and to assume that no road is ice free.
