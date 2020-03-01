Donegal Mountain Rescue Team and R118 helicopter on callout to Errigal

Donegal Mountain Rescue Team members were joined by the R118 crew to assist a walker who got into difficulty on Mount Errigal.

The operation got underway at around 3.00pm today (Sunday).

The winchman from R118 was able to treat the casualty as the mountain rescue teams arrived, and he accompanied them during the stretcher carry.

The Irish Coast Guard was also tasked to assist with the stretcher carry, and Donegal Mountain Rescue Team say the Coast Guard input was crucial in the speediness and smoothness of the rescue.

On arrival at the Errigal car park by stretcher, the casualty received treatment from a waiting ambulance. The operation was stood down shortly before 7.00pm.

Donegal Mountain Rescue Team wish to express their thanks to everyone involved in this rescue.