Bundoran RNLI remain operational but station is closed

Contact
Bundoran RNLI remains fully operational but their station in the West End of the town remains closed to the public.
In a statement on their Facebook page they said today:
"Our crew are ready to answer any emergency calls in the Donegal Bay area 24/7.
"We however are closing our station building to members of the public until further notice to help play our part in protecting our crew and the wider community.
"Please be assured that our crew are on-call and our Lifeboat, B-834,'William-Henry Liddington' is ready for service.
For all emergencies, phone 999 or 112 and ask for Coast Guard.
Bundoran Lifeboat Station serves the communities of #DonegalBay."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.