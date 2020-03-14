Bundoran RNLI remain operational but station is closed



Bundoran RNLI remains fully operational but their station in the West End of the town remains closed to the public.

In a statement on their Facebook page they said today:

"Our crew are ready to answer any emergency calls in the Donegal Bay area 24/7.

"We however are closing our station building to members of the public until further notice to help play our part in protecting our crew and the wider community.

"Please be assured that our crew are on-call and our Lifeboat, B-834,'William-Henry Liddington' is ready for service.

For all emergencies, phone 999 or 112 and ask for Coast Guard.

Bundoran Lifeboat Station serves the communities of #DonegalBay."