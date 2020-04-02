Contact

Donegal's newest community Covid Meals on Wheels service launched

The community initiative will bring hot food to elderly and vulnerable

Castlefinn Meals on Wheels

Castlefinn Meals on Wheels is a community initiative

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal's newest Meals on Wheels service has just been announced as the spirit of community continues to thrive across Donegal.

Castlefinn Covid Meals on Wheels was born on Tuesday night following an online get together of local volunteers from sporting and charity organisations.

The scheme was established as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis which has left many vulnerable and elderly people isolated within The Covid-19 crisis has left many vulnerable and elderly people isolated within the community.

Taking inspiration from the other groups which have sprung up around the north west over the last two weeks, McGlynn's Restaurant, together with volunteers from Robert Emmets CLG, St Vincent de Paul, Castlefin Social Services and Castlefin Celtic FC have come together to launch the non-profit delivery service to those who are currently isolated and struggling to get essential supplies in the Castlefinn/Doneyloop area.

The group has created a funding appeal and have raised a phenomenal €3,000 in less than 24 hours thanks to the generosity of locals in the area.

They have also established a dedicated telephone line for all those who wish to avail of the service, and have asked that anyone who feels they may be a suitable recipient to contact the confidential line on 085 2800171.

Donations can also be made at GoFundMe

