Donegal parishioners asked not to return Trócaire boxes to Churches or Parish Offices

As part of the ongoing coronavirus restrictions, there will be no Church gatherings over Easter and for the foreseeable future, parishioners will not be able to return Trócaire boxes to the church.

The iconic Tróciare boxes are the mainstay of the organisation's annual Lenten fundraising campaign.

Trócaire was established in 1973. Its dual mandate is to "support the most vulnerable people in the developing world, while also raising awareness of injustice and global poverty in Ireland."

Trócaire works with local partners to support communities in over 20 developing countries with a focus on food and resource rights, women's empowerment and humanitarian response.

At this time parishioners have been asked not to return Trócaire boxes to Parochial houses or Parish offices.

Parishioners can donate in the following ways:

Online banking: Directly to Trocaire. Bank details: Sorting Code: 93.80.92 Acc. No: 8822 7020.

Cheques can be posted to: Trocaire, 50-52 King Street, Belfast, BT1 6AD.

People can also donate by phoning freephone number 0800 912 1200.