Number of Covid-19 cases in Donegal increases by 22

The number of people tested positive for Covid-19 in Donegal has risen again.

Latest figures show that 22 more people in the county have been diagnosed with the disease.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in Donegal to 167.

Dublin continues to have the most cases, with 4,156, which represents 53.4% of the total.

These latest figures refer to the situation at midnight on Thursday, April 9. There is always a time-lag between the compilation of the data and the issuing of the information at the daily updates.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 33 more people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

Thirty deaths were located in the east, and three in the west of the country, comprising 19 males and 14 females.



The median age of today’s reported deaths is 82, with 25 people reported as having underlying health conditions.

There have now been 320 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (Validation of data at the HPSC this week resulted in the denotification of 1 death.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today’s figure of 553 (new cases) represents the largest number of new cases reported in a single day since the start of the outbreak."

And he added: “This should remind everyone of the importance of hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and physical distancing. These are the actions to suppress this infection. We need to continue with them.”