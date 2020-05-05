Find out what a 5K radius of your home in Donegal includes

While lockdown restrictions are still in place, the 2K exercise zone has been extended to 5K.

This takes effect from Tuesday May 5.

For anyone who is not sure what is included in their 5K radius, the people that brought us 2kfromhome.com have added options to see what the extended zone looks like.

To find out what 5k from your home includes, go to 2kmfromhome.com/5km/