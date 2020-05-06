ALERT: Weather charts predict a 'sudden drop' in temperatures across Ireland

Contact
Temperatures are expected to drop this weekend
Weather charts are predicting a "sudden drop" in temperatures across Ireland at the weekend.
According to www.carlowweather.com, Friday and Saturday will be warm with lighter winds and up to 20C Saturday but then a "sudden drop Sunday".
Temperatures are expected to drop by half with a high of just 10C in some areas.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.