Donegal County Library Service launches new initiative were it wants to see images of you or your children reading

Donegal County Library Service has launched a new initiative were it wants to see images of you or your children caught reading this May.

Whether it’s your favourite place with your favourite book, local newspaper, reading our digital magazines or a creative photo with the teddies or a pet, we’d love to prove to everyone that reading isn’t just for bedtime.

While libraries remain closed, library staff are really missing interacting with readers from all of our 13 branches across the county and would love to see what you’ve been reading and where.

Speaking on behalf of Donegal County Council Library Service, Senior Executive Librarian Donna Cavanagh urges all readers to have some fun and ‘Get Caught Reading’ this May – the stranger the photo, the better’.

"Reading benefits emotional health, logic and concentration which is particularly important for us all during these challenging times.

"There’s lots of reading going on out there, and we are hoping to capture it during the coming weeks and hope to use some of the submissions to produce an exhibition in the future," says Donna.

She reassures people by stating ‘Don’t worry if you’re camera shy, your face doesn’t need to be on show. Photo’s can be as creative as you like – the important part is capturing the act of reading and having fun doing it.’

Any adult, child, pet or toy interested in helping capture a love of reading during this pandemic can find out more by visiting the library facebook page @DonegalCountyLibrary or by searching facebook for #GetCaughtReading and #DonegalLibrary and post your image to the Get Caught Reading post.

Our libraries are a fantastic resource to transform, enrich and inspire and we look forward to providing a physical service again when it is safe to do so. Until then we offer a wide range of online resources including e-books, e-audiobooks, e-comics, e-newspapers and e-magazines all of which are completely free. Visit: www.donegallibrary.ie

Please contact the library on 0749153900 or email central@donegallibrary.ie if you have any general queries.