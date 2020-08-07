McConalogue welcomes Beef Finishers Payment to compensate beef farmers due to losses from COVID-19

Fianna Fáil Minister and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue has welcomed the announcement of the Beef Finishers Payment.

The scheme is an Exchequer funded programme of €50 million to provide income support for up to 42,000 farmers with beef finishing enterprises, who have been impacted by the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He commented, “No one needs reminding of just how difficult this year has been for beef farmers. COVID-19 has had an unprecedented impact on the sector. The introduction of this new payment is very welcome for beef farmers across Donegal.

“Farmers with finished animals suffered from both reduced prices and other restrictions in getting animals to market. The closure of the hospitality sector impacted greatly on beef farmers. While this sector slowly reopens it is important we support farmers we have endured such difficulties.

“The scheme is targeted to farmers who were impacted from 1 February to 12 June 2020. Beef farming is an important economic activity in Donegal, and has a wider impact on the local economies of towns and villages up and down the county. This payment will be a welcomed financial injection into the local economy.

“The scheme opens for applications on August 19th with the closing date September 9th. I would urge everyone to apply as soon as the scheme opens. My offices remain open for any assistance I can provide with the application process,” concluded Minister McConalogue.