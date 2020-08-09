Sponsored Content: A great hotel break is just a short drive away

Mahon's Hotel is a family owned and run hotel, located in the Fermanagh Lakelands. The hotel was first opened over 135 years ago and has become the heart of the community ever since.

It has a traditional, homely feel ensuring our guests enjoy a personal and comfortable stay for a reasonable rate.

Our staff are welcoming and are sure to help make your stay memorable. At Mahon’s Hotel you will get a true local experience, with many faces frequenting the bar and restaurant daily.

We offer guests an enjoyable stay in the beautiful surroundings of Fermanagh, without the hefty price tag. We are located in a small but thriving town of Irvinestown which is located 15 minutes away from the county town of Enniskillen and 30 minutes from the Tyrone county town, Omagh.

Both towns offer great shopping, interesting historical walks, unique cafes, and bars and much more.

There are some fantastic walks located nearby the hotel, including Necarne Manor on our doorstep and Castle Archdale a short 10-minute drive away.

At Castle Archdale you can enjoy some fun water activities, along with other fun outdoor explorations. The Lough Erne is a magnificent spectacle and is a must adventure for your time in Fermanagh.

We are open from Friday 3rd July and before opening our doors we are undergoing rigorous cleaning and hygiene tests to ensure that your stay is safe.

Your peace of mind is of the utmost importance to us which is why we have conducted a certified deep clean, ensured social distancing measures are enforced strictly and have invested in new, modern technology for cleaning our dishes and glasses.

For more information - and great offers - visit our website www.mahonshotel.co.uk or call 048 868621656.

We are always happy to help. You can also check our Facebook and Instagram accounts for updates on our developments and what is happening in the local area.