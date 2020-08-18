Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Iconic hotel on Donegal border up for sale as 'ready to go' business

The hotel boasts stunning views and is convenient to Donegal and Northern Ireland

Carlton Hotel Glen Eden Hotel

The Glen Eden Hotel in the Fermanagh / Donegal border village of Belleek

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

One of the most iconic hotels in the south Donegal /Fermanagh border region is going under the hammer.

Bids of over STG£525,000 invited  for the Glen Eden Hotel in Belleek. 

The 35-bedroom hotel is better known by its former name, the Carlton. It was frequented by many people from south Donegal over the years and was a popular destination on Good Friday when, until recently,  pubs were closed in the Republic.

St Patrick's Day was also a big day in the hotel when many Donegal people travelled across the border for a trip to Belleek Market.

The hotel is being sold by online auction. It goes under the virtual hammer on September 16, with bidding from 4pm to 4.30pm.

Its stunning riverside location is one of its main selling points, with potential for the development of a popular wedding destination and a base for exploring the Fermanagh Lakelands, the Erne Waterway and the south Donegal coast.

As well as 35 bedrooms, the Glen Eden comprises a bar, restaurant, function room and gym space, with on-site parking for around 30 cars.  Most of the fixtures and fittings are included in the sale.

The hotel is in the centre of the market town, situated close to the world famous Belleek Pottery. 

Auctioneers are advising that while refurbishment of some bedrooms is needed, the hotel will provide the purchaser with a 'ready to go' business. 

Anyone who wishes to arrange a viewing or to register a bid can contact  Maison Real Estate, Dungannon or The Northern Ireland Property Auction on 028 9560 8380, www.nipropertyauction.com

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie