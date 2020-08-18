Iconic hotel on Donegal border up for sale as 'ready to go' business

One of the most iconic hotels in the south Donegal /Fermanagh border region is going under the hammer.

Bids of over STG£525,000 invited for the Glen Eden Hotel in Belleek.

The 35-bedroom hotel is better known by its former name, the Carlton. It was frequented by many people from south Donegal over the years and was a popular destination on Good Friday when, until recently, pubs were closed in the Republic.

St Patrick's Day was also a big day in the hotel when many Donegal people travelled across the border for a trip to Belleek Market.

The hotel is being sold by online auction. It goes under the virtual hammer on September 16, with bidding from 4pm to 4.30pm.

Its stunning riverside location is one of its main selling points, with potential for the development of a popular wedding destination and a base for exploring the Fermanagh Lakelands, the Erne Waterway and the south Donegal coast.

As well as 35 bedrooms, the Glen Eden comprises a bar, restaurant, function room and gym space, with on-site parking for around 30 cars. Most of the fixtures and fittings are included in the sale.

The hotel is in the centre of the market town, situated close to the world famous Belleek Pottery.

Auctioneers are advising that while refurbishment of some bedrooms is needed, the hotel will provide the purchaser with a 'ready to go' business.

Anyone who wishes to arrange a viewing or to register a bid can contact Maison Real Estate, Dungannon or The Northern Ireland Property Auction on 028 9560 8380, www.nipropertyauction.com