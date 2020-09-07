Preliminary environmental surveys for Donegal flood relief schemes

Contact
A reminder of how flooding can affect Castlefin
Preliminary ecological surveys to gather baseline data are required to inform scheme design and appraisal of flood defence options in Burnfoot, Castlefin, Na Dúnaibh and Glenties.
RPS Consulting Engineers have been appointed to carry out the environmental assessments in these towns and they will begin baseline surveys tomorrow, Tuesday, September 8.
The initial surveys will take approximately two weeks. Further surveys will be conducted over the coming months.
Donegal County Council has obtained necessary health and safety statements from RPS demonstrating their safety protocols and procedures, particularly in relation to Covid-19.
The survey teams may require access to private lands to complete habitat and biodiversity assessments.
Should you have any queries please contact the Flood Relief Schemes Unit in Donegal County Council through the contact centre on (074) 9153900 or e-mail: floodreliefschemes@donegalcoco.ie.
