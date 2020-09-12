Contact

Donal Kelly resigns from his seat on Donegal County Council

Donal Kelly was co-opted to the council in November, 2019

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Donal Kelly has resigned from Donegal County Council.
 
He was officially co-opted onto Donegal County Council in November 2019 - an emotional day for many given the circumstances of his co-option.  

Mr Kelly was replacing his son Manus Kelly who tragically lost his life in a crash while participating in the Donegal International Rally on June 23, 2019. 

As yet, no reason has been given for Mr Kelly's resignation. 

However, it is understood that the Fianna Fáil party are keen to fill the fill the seat as soon as possible. 

His replacement will be announced in the coming weeks.

The next meeting of Letterkenny Municipal District will take place this coming Tuesday. 

